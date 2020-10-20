Mainroad Communications warns of coming weather event.

Mainroad Communications notifies drivers of snowfall event over next 24 hours

It’s that time of year again. A weather event is heading to the East Kootenay with snowfall in tow in the next 12 to 24 hours and Mainroad East Kootenay will be pro-actively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of it.

Precipitation is expected to continue intermittently with occasional clear breaks in most parts of the region until Wednesday morning.

Mainroad says they expect precipitation to start falling in the form of rain and snow showers in much of the region overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with some isolated flurries depending on location.

Motorists are advised that Mainroad units may be out on the road. Their crews will apply salt and/or winter abrasive while also performing snow removal where necessary.

Make sure you’re prepared for this weather event, drive according to conditions and prepare for potential delays.

