Mainroad is anticipating 5 to 15 cm of snow in the next 24 hours in the East Kootenay. Mainroad file.

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of snow in the East Kootenay over the next 24 hours.

Mainroad’s meteorological service is predicting snowfall starting overnight Friday night across the service area. The weather event is forecast to end on Saturday at varying times across the service area, with accumulation levels varying as well.

Western areas of the Service Area (Yahk- Cranbrook- Kimberley- Invermere) are expected to receive approximately 5-10cm of snow before late morning to noon Saturday. In those areas south of Canal Flats, Road surface temperatures are then expected to warm up, which could form slush and cause a hazard.

Elk Valley areas (Elko- Fernie-Sparwood-Elkford) are expected to receive accumulation approximately 10-15cm before mid-afternoon Saturday.

Drivers may have noticed Mainroad equipment applying anti-ice chemicals to major roadways over the past couple of days, and the chalky white lines on the road surface as a result. This pre-treatment will assist with snow removal during the weather event by preventing ice from bonding to the surface. It will also help us to achieve clear road conditions much faster, once the event ends. Mainroad’s liquid anti-icing program explained | FAQ

Drivers can expect to see our crews commencing snow removal operations and applying anti-icing chemicals and/or winter abrasive throughout the East Kootenay Service Area during the event. This will continue after the event ends, until local highways are returned to the acceptable standard.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

Just Posted

ICBC changes ‘smoke and mirror’s’ says BC Liberal MLA Clovechok

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, the provincial government announced changes to ICBC,… Continue reading

Trap vandalism impacting urban deer cull: city report

City says clover traps damaged, game cameras set up to monitor traps were stolen as well

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

Supporting young people to lead, take action

Kimberley pianist offering free lessons for charitable donations

Kimberley pianist Arne Sahlen was a self-described ‘intense-admirer’ of Don Davies, who… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

LETTER: Where are the Kimberley Legion artifacts?

Dear Editor, Thank you for allowing me to air my present problem… Continue reading

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Most Read