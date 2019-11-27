Mainroad issues regional weather advisory

Snow potentially on the way in the East Kootenay for Wednesday

The highway maintenance contractor for the region has issued a snowfall warning of varying intensity for areas within the East Kootenay over the next few days.

Cranbrook, Kimberley and Yahk are expected to be affected by flurries and light snow, while communities in the Elk Valley are expected to receive heavy snowfall, according to an advisory from Mainroads East Kootenay Contracting.

Forecasted conditions are estimating between two centimetres to 20 centimetres depending on locations around the region,

“After Wednesday morning, the weather is expected to become more challenging, as temperatures are expected to fall for the rest of the week,” reads the advisory. “Road surface temperature, in particular, is forecast to be low enough that anti-ice measures will not be effective at melting snow and ice. For this reason, motorists should expect driving conditions to include compact snow on roadways for the next several days.”

Environment Canada says there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the Cranbrook area on Wednesday.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

