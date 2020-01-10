Mainroad issues weather advisory

Highways contractor Mainroad is warning of significant snowfall over the next few days in the East Kootenay region.

A weather event is anticipated to impact the East Kootenay Service Area over the next 48 hours. Mainroad’s meteorological service is predicting snowfall accumulation around 2-5cm to fall across Service Area 11 today and overnight tonight.

The snow is expected to accumulate in all parts of the East Kootenay, regardless of elevation. In addition,we will continue to experience cold temperatures hovering near -10OC over the weekend.

Snow accumulation is expected to continue increasing through the weekend. The forecast predicts about 10cm snow accumulation for Sunday, and temperatures expected to remain cold. Temperatures are expected to plunge even further next week.

The precipitation along with very cold temperatures presents a higher risk of ice hazards. Please exercise caution when driving, prepare for possible delays and leave extra time when planning your trip.

Mainroad is applying anti-icing chemicals ahead of the weather.