Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Elk Valley expected to get the worst of it

Yesterday, Mainroad issued an advisory that snow was expected to impact the Service Area. As of Tuesday morning (January 7,2020), THE expected forecast is for snow (again, heavy in some locations) throughout Tuesday and ending Tuesday night. Temperatures will warm slightly throughout the day, so the snow will become wetter, and at elevations below 1000m the precipitation may change to snow/ rain mix.

At this time, the Elk Valley is expected to receive the most snow, at about 25 cm, although close to the same could be received further north near Panorama.

In addition, temperatures are expected to plunge below -10°C in most areas after Wednesday night. This may become too cold for anti-icing chemicals to work effectively, so there is a higher chance of ice hazards for the rest of the week after Wednesday.

Last night, Environment Canada updated their Weather Storm Watch to the following Warning:

A Pacific frontal system crossing Southern B.C. today will bring near 25 cm of snow to Fernie and Morrissey by Wednesday morning. The heavy snow is expected to ease somewhat tonight and then become intermittent on Wednesday as the system exits the province. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. For more information on this and other Alerts, visit www.weather.gc.ca and click Public Alerts.

Motorists may have noticed Mainroad vehicles treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of this weather event arriving, and the white chalky lines on the road surface as a result. Crews will continue applying anti-ice chemicals and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations where necessary, Mainroad says.

Mainroad Winter Driving FAQs

As always, motorists are advised to visit www.drivebc.ca before heading out and to drive with caution especially with road conditions are changing rapidly.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm
Next story
Appeal delay in sex case for Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish in Nepal

Just Posted

A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade: 2010/11 season 18 wins 28… Continue reading

2019 Hunting and Wildlife Management Summary

F.J. Hurtak looks back on the hunting season that was, and what’s afoot in 2020

Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Elk Valley expected to get the worst of it

RDEK seeks volunteer of year nominations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (FDEK) is looking for nominees for… Continue reading

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

After nearly two years of planning, Teck now officially owns the Kimberley… Continue reading

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Most Read