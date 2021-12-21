Mainroad issues yet another weather advisory ahead of Christmas weekend

Periods of snow expected from Tuesday evening through to Sunday

Cranbrook and surrounding areas have seen a substantial amount of snowfall over the past week. More is on the way for the holiday weekend, according to Mainroad East Kootenay. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The East Kootenay region will see a white Christmas, as Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has issued yet another weather event advisory ahead of the holiday weekend.

Mainroad says that snow is expected in the East Kootenay region beginning on Wednesday (December 21) and is expected to last until Sunday (December 27).

Total accumulations across the region could reach more than 30 centimetres.

The Yahk/Cranbrook/Kimberley area could see 10 centimetres, while the Elk Valley is expected to get 15 centimetres, and five centimetres in the Columbia Valley.

Mainroad will continue to update the advisory as the days go by.

“Mainroad crews are prepared and in anticipation are patrolling and pre-treating service area highways,” said the advisory. “Patrols and snow removal, where necessary, will continue until the event passes and roadways are clear and back to normal.”

As of Tuesday (December 21), Environment Canada has not issued an alert or warning for the region.

That said, there is snow in the forecast from Environment Canada starting Tuesday and continuing until Sunday. Temperatures range between -9 and -15 across the six-day period.

Mainroad and Environment Canada have issued advisories the past two weekends.

❄️WINTER WEATHER WARNING❄️ Travellers are reminded to please reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and ensure your vehicle is properly equipped to handle winter conditions. Give winter maintenance vehicles lots of space & refrain from passing snowplows. pic.twitter.com/pawHKytH1s — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2021

