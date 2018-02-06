Mainroad predicts a short weather event over Wednesday night

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and possible extreme winter driving conditions.

Mainroad reports that the forecast is for a short but intense weather event starting late Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. Temperatures will rise and then drop sharply concurrent with precipitation that may start as rain or wet snow and then change to powder snow as temperatures drop. These are ideal conditions for the formation of ice and compact snow.

By the end of this weather event, temperatures are expected to be in the -8C to -12C range. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and possible extreme winter driving conditions.

Mainroad crews are working throughout the service area with priority given to main and high speed routes followed by school bus/commercial routes and then residential and side roads.

Please be patient and give our crews time and room to safely operate.

Snow accumulations are expected throughout the service area and may reach 15cm in the northern sections. Slow down, leave extra time, and make sure you and your vehicle are prepared. Back country travelers are reminded to check avalanche conditions before setting out as conditions like these can rapidly change the hazard rating.

Clear, cold weather is expected by the weekend.

If you plan on travelling this Family Day weekend, please check www.DriveBC.ca for conditions throughout your route.