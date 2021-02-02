Mainroad says conditions could make for black ice around Kimberley, Moyie

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting released an advisory warning that the rain and fog the region received overnight could bring the potential for black ice this morning, particularly around Kimberley and Moyie.

According to Mainroad, Panorama is the exception to this with overnight showers continuing into Tuesday and a drop in temperatures causing any wet surfaces to freeze with snow showers lingering around that area.

Mainroad expects dry conditions for Wednesday.

Crowsnest is expected to get two to four centimetres of snowfall with more potentially falling closer to the B.C. border. Again, temperatures are expected to drop overnight on Tuesday and periods of snowfall are forecasted generally throughout the region and dry conditions expected to return by Wednesday afternoon.

Mainroad says their crews will be on the roads applying anti-icing chemicals and conducting snow removal where necessary.

Make sure to expected unsettled weather, check DriveBC before departing, drive to the conditions and prepare for weather-related delays.