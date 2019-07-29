Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

Arterial and highway sections to be resurfaced by regional highways maintenance contractor

Road maintenance operations on regional highways is set to begin this week.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting will be repaving highway sections around Cranbrook and the south country, including:

Highways

• Moyie – various sections of Highway 3 between Moyie and Yahk

• Kimberley – Highway 95A near Porterous Rd.

• Elko – Highway 93 at junction with Highway 3, and Highway 3 westbound from Elko townsite

Arterial roads

• King St. outside Cranbrook,

• Wycliffe Park Rd. – the passing lane south of Wycliffe bridge

• Mission Rd. – from Highway 95A past the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino

Operations will begin on arterial routes before moving to highway sections, according to a Mainroad press release.

Areas for repaving or resurfacing were identified by Mainroad staff in consultation with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Mainroad says single-lane alternating traffic will be kept open at all sites, but advises drivers to plan alternate routes if necessary. The company asks drivers to obey flaggers who will be directing traffic.

Operations will be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but there won’t be any excessive noise or bright lights remaining on scene overnight, according to the company.

Mainroad to begin summer paving operations

