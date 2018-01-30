Mainroad weather update

Mainroad, the highway contractor for this area, has issued a weather update this morning. The area is currently experiencing a freezing weather event. Rainfall last night followed by freezing temperatures have created icy conditions due to freezing rain. Mainroad crews are out patrolling main routes and will move to secondary and residential roads as soon as possible.

“Be assured that crews are working throughout the service area but we can’t be everywhere at once so please be prepared for ice and slippery conditions even on roads that appear to be clear. Lower your speed and allow some more time to get to your destination.”

If you see an issue on East Kootenay highways, please contact Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline, 1-800-665-4929.

Before heading out, please visit www.drivebc.ca.

