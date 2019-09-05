An excavator is pictured on September 4, 2019 dredging gravel and other debris in Mark Creek as part of the City’s ongoing maintenance. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Maintenance, dredging taking place in Mark Creek this week

Over time gravel washes down the creek and ends up in the holding pond: City CAO

Some residents may have noticed an excavator in Mark Creek this week, above the flume and the bridge on Wallinger Avenue.

City CAO Scott Sommerville explained that as part of the City’s regular maintenance of the creek, every three years or so an excavator is used to dredge the gravel in that particular area.

“Over time the gravel washes down the creek and ends up in the holding pond,” Sommerville explained. “The dredging is done in a window that has the least impact on the fish and when water levels are low, which is very important.”

He adds that the City has to have permits in place in order to carry out this work, which are part of Section 9 of the Water Act.

READ MORE: Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program funds East Kootenay restoration projects

“The fish like small gravel [for spawning], so anything big is taken out and done so with the fish in mind,” said Sommerville.

He cited the Mark Creek Flume Flood Management and Stream Rehabilitation Project that the City completed in 2016, saying that this maintenance is an ongoing part of that project.

“It needs to be done,” he said. “I recall a time not too long ago, about six years ago, when that creek used to run orange and acidic. Your kids couldn’t play in there and you wouldn’t want your dogs to play in there. It’s one of the things I’m most proud of that the City has done.”

In November of 2017, Brian LaCas, Evan Skyes and Kimberley’s Cori Barraclough won the Environmental Award from the Engineers and Geologists BC for their design and oversight of the project.

“I think this is one of the first examples of a concrete channel being replaced by a naturalized system, certainly in BC and possibly even in Canada,” said Barraclough at the time. “I grew up in Kimberley and as a kid the creek used to run orange with acid rock drainage from the mine. For us now to be able to naturalize that system, protect the community and restore the habitat at the same time is a really good feeling.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An excavator is pictured on September 4, 2019 dredging gravel and other debris in Mark Creek as part of the City’s ongoing maintenance. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Previous story
New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.
Next story
Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Union says no further Kootenay Lake ferry shut downs planned for now

Workers are currently negotiating for a new contract

Maintenance, dredging taking place in Mark Creek this week

Over time gravel washes down the creek and ends up in the holding pond: City CAO

Kootenay Country Fair at Fort Steele this Sunday

It’s after Labour Day and it’s time for local gardeners to show… Continue reading

Sandtimer in Kimberley: A review

Louje Cupello The acoustic indie folk band, Sandtimer, opened a BC tour… Continue reading

You can’t talk gas prices without talking taxes: MLA Clovechok

A report released from the B.C. Utilities Commission found an unexplained 13-cent… Continue reading

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read