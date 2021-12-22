Williams Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death at Esk’etemc on Monday, Dec. 20. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death at Esk’etemc on Monday, Dec. 20. (File image)

Man, 23, charged in death of woman, 19, at Esk’etemc near Williams Lake

One count of second degree murder has been approved against Waylon Darian Harry, 23

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young woman in Esk’etemc, near Williams Lake, on Monday (Dec. 20).

Williams Lake RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of the death of a 19-year-old Indigenous woman in a home in the area, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Waylon Darian Harry, 23, was arrested inside the residence and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The woman and Harry are believed to have been known to one another.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred,” said Insp. Lorne Wood of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC RCMP ND MCU are in contact with the local First Nation government.

Harry has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, via video conference, on Jan. 12, 2022.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
UFO sighting: Did aliens recently visit White Rock?
Next story
VIDEO: Alarmed B.C. pet owner stops husky from charging cougar in his driveway

Just Posted

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

Recycle BC resumes collection of glass recycling. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Recycle BC Depots once again accepting glass recycling

James Eastham fits some little ski goggles onto his cat, Gary. Gary is a social media star, with an Instagram account called ‘greatgramsofgary’ at around 431,000 followers. The pair were at the Fernie Alpine Resort on Dec. 20, 2021, as part of a larger social media ambassadorship tour of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press)
Fluffy Instagram star Gary the Cat hits RCR resorts for a tear

Cranbrook and surrounding areas have seen a substantial amount of snowfall over the past week. More is on the way for the holiday weekend, according to Mainroad East Kootenay. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Mainroad issues yet another weather advisory ahead of Christmas weekend