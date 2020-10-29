Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as fake Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)

A Langley man is facing sex assault charges after allegedly posing as an Uber driver before assaulting a woman – and police believe there could be more victims.

In a statement Thursday (Oct. 29), Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin announced that Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August.

Batth is accused of forcibly confining the victim and sexually assaulted her near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue on Aug. 26. It is believed Batth posed as the woman’s Uber driver with his white 2020 Land Rover.

“Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward,” Visintin said.

Uber was approved to operate within the Lower Mainland – also known as Zone 1 – in early January.

According to court records, Batth was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim in 2017. Police say these most recent accusations have similarities to his previous conviction.

Batth will remain in custody until his next court appearance, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

