Man accused for alleged involvement in Kimberley gym fire declared not fit to stand trial

A man charged with multiple criminal offences, including one for alleged involvement in a fire at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club, has been declared unfit to stand trial.

The unfit to stand trial order, made to Reminton Hills, was initially for a series of charges stemming from an incident in Creston on July 11, 2020, which resulted in alleged criminal code offences such as break and enter, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft. Three other individuals were also charged in the same incident.

However, the order also applies an arson charge from Dec. 14, 2021, as Hills was charged for his alleged involvement in the fire that gutted the Kimberley Gymnastics Club.

Currently, Hills remains in custody.

The B.C. Review Board holds an annual review to determine whether or not an accused is fit to stand trial, as well as whether an accused should remain in custody or be released on conditional discharge.

Additionally, at least once every 24 months, the court holds an inquiry to determine if the Crown has enough evidence to put the accused on trial.