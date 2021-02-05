Carol and Amanda Todd. (THE NEWS – files)

Carol and Amanda Todd. (THE NEWS – files)

Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

The man accused of blackmailing Amanda Todd online before she killed herself in 2012 is in Canada to stand trial.

Aydin Coban, extradited from the Netherlands, made an appearance in court on Dec. 8, and is scheduled to appear in court again in New Westminster on Feb. 12 for a pre-trial conference

Amanda’s mother Carol Todd told Black Press she was informed Coban was in Canada, and noted it has been a long time since charges were laid against him by B.C. Crown in April 2014.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been waiting and waiting,” said Todd of the extradition.

Todd has followed Coban’s legal battles. He was sentenced to almost 11 years in a Dutch jail in 2017 for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.

READ ALSO: Man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd gets 11 years in Dutch jail for unrelated case

Todd said COVID-19 added a layer of uncertainty to the extradition and trial in Canada. Suddenly hearing that Coban had landed in B.C. came as a shock.

“It was like a true crime story you watch on a podcast or Netflix. Having him here makes it grounded,” said Todd.

She said a lot of people will be watching the trial: “More than we could know.”

The BC Prosecution Service said he is facing five charges, including extortion, two charges of possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. He is in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Amanda Todd highlighted the menace of online bullying as she posted a YouTube video in which she told her story on handwritten signs, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

The picture ended up on a Facebook page made by the stranger, and she was repeatedly bullied, despite changing schools. She took her own life weeks after posting the video. She was 15.

Todd, who lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, used to attend school in Maple Ridge.

Carol Todd noted Pink Shirt Day is coming to B.C. on Feb. 24.

“Amanda’s story… the goal is to share it, and share it wisely, so others learn from it.”

More as details become available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Just Posted

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia looking for common sense on rapid testing, quarantine rules. The Kootenay parliamentarian also discusses a recent firarms bill that was defeated. (Submitted)
MP Morrison looking for ‘common sense’ in quarantine rules, rapid testing

Kootenay-Columbia MP speaks on defeated Tory firearms bill, Columbia River Treaty talks

You can get help with navigating the world online at Kimberley’s CBAL office. Photo submitted
Adult digital tech support available in Kimberley

Now more than ever, we are expected to do a lot online.… Continue reading

Police had to smash a window to gain access to a car where a dead body was found. (Black Press file)
Kimberley council discusses budget unknowns such as RCMP costs

Two collective agreements on the horizon; with Steelworkers and RCMP

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Active cases fall to 13

Of the 97 cases linked to Fernie, only 13 were active as of Feb. 5.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Most Read