Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after a carjacking, multiple collisions and assaults in the downtown core Friday morning.

The first incident happened at around 8:40 a.m., police said in a news release, when a man reported that he had been pepper-sprayed in the parking lot at Cambie and Pender Street, before the assailant took off in his car.

Police said a man then drove “erratically” to the area of West Georgia Street and Hamilton, where he was involved in a number of collisions, including with a pedestrian. That person was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the man then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and was chased by a group of construction workers who, despite also being pepper-sprayed, were able to hold the man down at Hamilton near West Georgia until police arrived.

The man, 27, remains in police custody and police say they are recommending a number of charges.

