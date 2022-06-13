Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting fire under FAR sign

The man was arrested by Cranbrook RCMP, who found a jerry can with gas and a lighter in his car

A man was arrested by Cranbrook RCMP for arson after allegedly lighting a fire under the Fernie Alpine Resort sign on June 1, 2022. (Courtesy of the Elk Valley RCMP)

A man was arrested by Cranbrook RCMP for arson after allegedly lighting a fire underneath the Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) sign by Hwy. 3.

According to an Elk Valley RCMP press release, on June 1 at around 6:08 p.m., police were notified by the Fernie Fire Department of an incident of arson to the FAR sign beside Hwy. 3 near the intersection with Fernie Ski Hill Rd.

The fire was put out with little damage “due to the quick action by bystanders with a shovel and with the assistance of the fire department.”

A witness waited at the scene to speak with police.

“An identified male was near the sign when flames at the bottom of the sign extend up approximately 10 feet. The witness yelled out for the male to stop but the male ran toward a black Ford Focus and drove off on Hwy. 3 southbound. The male returned driving past the scene and into Fernie but somewhere turned around and headed toward Cranbrook.”

Cranbrook RCMP intercepted the vehicle and the driver was arrested for arson and handed a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Before the vehicle was towed away, Cranbrook RCMP searched the vehicle and located a lighter and partially full jerry can of gas that was seized from the passenger seat directly beside the driver’s seat.”

The man will be appearing in court on Sept. 5.

