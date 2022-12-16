Man arrested for multiple thefts released on conditions of not entering Kimberley

The Kimberley RCMP has arrested a 54-year-old male tied to numerous thefts in the community. He has been released on conditions including not entering within 10 kilometres of Kimberley City Limits.

“This individual we believe is coming here solely to commit crime in Kimberley,” said Sgt. Steve Woodcox, Detachment Commander of the RCMP. “For that reason and the numerous charges we have him on, we think we’re more than justified in putting him on that no-go to this area, and that’s to try and curb the rampant theft we’ve had lately.”

The Court issued an endorsed warrant, the police arrested the individual, gave him a court date and released him on conditions.

The man, a resident of Cranbrook, was arrested on a warrant with numerous charges tied to it.

“We have some investigations that still haven’t gone to Crown yet that are involving that individual, so when we had the warrant to arrest him, we thought it was more than justified to put him on no-go Kimberley,” Woodcox said. “He has no connections, like I said, he doesn’t reside here, and in our minds he’s simply coming here to commit crime.”

The individual is well known to police officers in Cranbrook and Kimberley, Woodcox told the Bulletin. If he is found by RCMP within Kimberley city limits he will be arrested for breach of undertaking.

“If he’s seen here it’s just further criminal charges,” Woodcox said. “And when you start to get breaches sent to court, that is the one thing that the court does not look favourably upon and hopefully, the goal is if he gets caught further times, then maybe the court will think of holding this individual.”



