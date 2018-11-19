Man arrested in Kimberley on warrant from Sicamous

During the arrest officers located replica firearms, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking

A 41-year-old male was recently arrested in Kimberley on an outstanding warrant from Sicamous. The Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit made the arrest after receiving information the subject was in Kimberley.

On Nov 2, the subject was involved in an Obstruct Police Officer investigation in Sicamous. As a result of that investigation two charges were laid and a warrant issued. Sicamous detachment advised the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) because the subject has been known to frequent Cranbrook.

On Nov 16, the Kimberley Detachment was made aware that the subject was in Kimberley. A follow up investigation found he was staying at a local hotel. Officers attended the hotel and made the arrest. The subject was further found to be on a Probation Order with a condition not to be within 50 km of Cranbrook. He was taken into custody and went before Judicial Justice of the Peace. He was released on $1000 bail to attend court Nov 16.

During the arrest officers located replica firearms, ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking. A license plate stolen out of Calgary was found on the subject’s vehicle.

“This is an excellent example of concerned citizens contacting police with suspicious activity. The Kimberley Detachment worked closely with the CRU team to make the arrest.” Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

