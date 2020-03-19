One person was killed and two injured in a Coquitlam crash Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

A Coquitlam man is facing one charge related to the crash that left a 13-year-old girl dead in Coquitlam in 2019.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said a 27-year-old man is facing one charge of driving without due care and attention in connection to the collision.

The crash took place on March 25 2o19 when a grey Dodge Charger and a black BMW collided at the corner of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent. The impact spun the BMW into a traffic island where five children were standing, sending two to hospital with serious injuries, and killing one. Mounties said the man charged was the driver of the BMW.

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

READ MORE: Coquitlam RCMP release video in search for witness to crash that killed girl, 13

READ MORE: Mounties close Coquitlam intersection to reenact crash that killed girl, 13

car crash

