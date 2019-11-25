Nanaimo courthouse. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

A Nanaimo man, charged in relation to a fatal motor vehicle accident 2018, will make his first court appearance next month.

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, will appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Dec. 17, to face one count of driving without due care and attention.

The charge stems from a head-on collision on Cedar Road, about 1.5 kilometres from the Cedar Road-Nanaimo Parkway interchange, Dec. 22, 2018, that claimed the life of Shinder Kirk, a retired Abbotsford Police sergeant.

Wetten was formally charged Nov. 15.

It is alleged Wetten was driving his Ford pickup when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup driven by Kirk, who died at the scene. Two passengers with Kirk were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Wetten and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

RELATED: Retired Lower Mainland police media officer Shinder Kirk remembered


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020
Next story
More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Just Posted

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist As I look at the snow-less grass in… Continue reading

Christmas Food Bank 5 km Fun Run / Walk

On Saturday December 7th at 10 a.m, a new event is coming… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP investigating theft from ATM at local business

Kimberley RCMP are asking for information about a theft that occurred earlier… Continue reading

Summer glading and mowing at Kimberley Alpine Resort improves terrain

Kimberley Alpine Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday,… Continue reading

Temporary solution for Grasmere Post Office, future uncertain

Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Rob Morrison says he’s hoping for a positive outcome

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Most Read