Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. David Hall, 57, who was first reported missing with Patterson has now been charged with murder. (Anna Burns)

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. David Hall, 57, who was first reported missing with Patterson has now been charged with murder. (Anna Burns)

Man charged in death of Kwikwetlem councillor who was found dead in Mission

David Hall, 57, has been charged with the murder of Stephanie Patterson

The 57-year-old man who was initially reported missing with Kwikwetlem First Nation Coun. Stephanie Patterson, 44, has now been charged in her murder.

Court Services Online shows David Hall has been charged with murder, with the offence happening on Aug. 11 in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the charges shortly after in a news release.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Hall was officially charged the evening of Aug. 16, just hours after police announced that the missing person investigation had become a homicide. Hall is charged with second-degree murder.

It was on Wednesday that IHIT said Patterson had been found dead in a rural area of Mission on Aug. 15. Hall was arrested the same day.

Pierotti said it was a third party who told police where to find Patterson.

READ MORE: Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Patterson, along with Hall, were first reported missing on Aug. 11 after they left a home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam around 6:30 p.m. Patterson was last seen on surveillance fooage at the Meadow Vale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows about an hour later.

Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht said in a statement thanked the community, police and media for sharing the message to try and help find Patterson, a beloved councillor and community member.

“The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland.”

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtIHIT

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pacific Salmon Commission raises forecast for B.C. Fraser River pink salmon run
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead in Mission

Just Posted

St. Eugene’s Church. Photo by Paul Rodgers
ʔaq̓am declares state of emergency in response to drug, gang-related deaths

Barbara Smallwood took this picture from her Naramata home of the huge plume of white smoke that can be seen throughout Penticton and Summerland and all the way to Kelowna. It is a result of the two fires burning south of Keremeos. The province is warning residents in most of the southern Interior to be prepared for increasing fire risks and possible evacuations with a coming high wind storm. Photo: Barbara Smallwood
Warning issued for high winds, lightning storm approaching Kootenays

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has change of heart in cross-border coal mine contamination dispute