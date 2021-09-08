Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating

A man has died after being crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police were called to the location at Main and Terminal around 5:30 am to assist with a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, the VPD said surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and trapped him between the vehicle door and frame.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

