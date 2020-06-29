Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

A man is dead following a dog attack in Kamloops, RCMP said in a Monday afternoon (June 29) news release.

Mounties said they responded to reports of a dog attack in the 900-block of Singh Street at about 11:45 a.m. Monday. People in the home told police that a pit bull owned by a resident attacked a visiting man. The man then died of his injuries.

Police said conservation officers are on scene and will sedate, then put down, the dog.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death but police said the man’s name will not be released.

dog attack

Most Read