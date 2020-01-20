A man has died after being found in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort. File photo

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

A man died Friday afternoon after being found in a tree well in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort.

In a statement Sunday, Whitewater said a man was found reported unresponsive at 12:11 p.m. on Friday. He was transported to first aid where BC Ambulance Service pronounced him dead.

“Whitewater Ski Resort extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected, specifically the man’s family and friends,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater outdoor operations manager, in a statement.

The resort did not identify the man.

The death is not the first incident to occur this season in the area near Whitewater. Earlier this month two teenage boys were rescued after becoming lost.

A person was also evacuated by helicopter in December after colliding with a rock while on the resort’s Glory Ridge terrain.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jumbo Valley to be protected, ending decades-long dispute over proposed ski resort
Next story
First Snow Pack report of season issued by River Forecast Centre

Just Posted

First Snow Pack report of season issued by River Forecast Centre

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued the first of their Snow Survey… Continue reading

Highland Dancers entertain at Kimberley mid-winter lunch

Delicious homemade soup and dessert on a cold day. Perfect. The ladies… Continue reading

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Jumbo Valley to be protected, ending decades-long dispute over proposed ski resort

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

City of Kimberley no longer using electricity to thaw frozen water lines

With temperatures dropping, the potential for frozen water lines increases. The City… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club hosting East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The competition is underway at the Kimberley Civic Centre until Sunday afternoon.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

Victoria family focuses on ‘letting go, enjoying time together’ after dad gets dementia

Walter Strauss has developed an interest in music and now takes line dancing classes

B.C. forest industry grasps for hope amid seven-month strike, shutdowns, changes

Some experts say this could be worse for forestry than the 2008 financial crisis

Most Read