Garry Taylor Handlen entered a plea of not guilty to the first-degree murder of the 12-year-old Monica Jack (pictured). (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

A judge has sentenced Garry Handlen to life in prison for killing a 12-year-old girl in 1978 but moments later dismissed a case involving allegations the man murdered another British Columbia girl three years earlier.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen called Handlen a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes and has already been convicted for other sexual assaults.

RELATED: Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Handlen was found guilty by a jury earlier this month of the first-degree murder of Monica Jack, who disappeared while riding her bike in Merritt on May 6, 1978.

He had also been charged with the first-degree murder of 11-year Kathryn-Mary Herbert in or near Matsqui in 1975, but pleaded not guilty after being sentenced for Jack’s murder and the Crown said it would not be presenting evidence.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence of 25 years without parole, although Cullen noted Handlen is eligible to apply for parole in 15 years through the so-called faint hope clause because he killed Jack before that law was eliminated.

READ MORE: Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Jack’s cousin Debbie John told the sentencing hearing she has carried enormous guilt about Jack’s murder because she was the one to suggest they ride their bicycles into Merritt the day Jack disappeared.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B
Next story
Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

Ron Robinson, Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell will be in Cranbrook to hold a special media availability

Much work being done on fire protection for Kimberley

City has applied for fundign for fuel reduction; exploring possibilities of St. Mary Valley fire guard

Kimberley United Church Women present 60th Annual Scottish Tea

A long time Kimberley tradition continues on February 2, 2019, as the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiter Braiden Koran receives Gerry Bancks Student Athlete award

On January 21st, Braiden Koran was recognized as the 2019 recipient of… Continue reading

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Contract employee airlifted from Elk Valley mine with serious injuries

Teck says a serious incident occurred around 12 p.m. today in a contractor maintenance shop

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read