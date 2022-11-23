Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Man ordered to stay away from Merritt arrested within limits of B.C. city

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23) after a lengthy standoff

A man with a B.C. wide police warrant has been arrested in Merritt.

Local Merritt man Ronald Karlson, was arrested by the Merritt RCMP early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23).

Around 1:37 a.m., the RCMP responded to calls of a suspicious person in the area of Voght Street and Priest Avenue. When the police arrested on scene, they watched a man kick a door to a house down and run inside. The occupants of the house were evacuated safely by the police while Karlson remained inside the home.

After a lengthy standoff, Karlson exited the house, was arrested by police and taken into custody. The standoff marks the fifth standoff in Merritt in eight days.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during our search for Mr. Karlson,” said Media Relations Officer Sgt. Josh Roda. “We are thankful no one was injured and this had a successful conclusion.”

Karlson will be in court today.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

READ MORE: 3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day
Next story
Alberta paramedic who unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash remembers her child

Just Posted

The 2021 Business of the Year Award recipient, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, was presented to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber announces Business Excellence Award finalists

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.
Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor