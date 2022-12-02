A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck

The driver heard banging noises coming from the truck’s compactor

As the cold snap in the Okanagan continues, some people are seeking shelter in potentially dangerous locations.

A garbage truck driver in West Kelowna got a shock when he heard banging noises coming from the rear of his vehicle on Dec. 1.

RCMP said the driver had made a pickup around 5:40 a.m. when he heard the commotion. When he stopped and got out of the truck he could hear a man inside the compactor.

The driver realized the man had been picked up inside a dumpster at a previous location, and that the compactor had possibly been cycled at least twice before he was found.

The West Kelowna Fire Department freed the man, who suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands and was hypothermic. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaGarbageTrucks

Previous story
Changes to Nelson high school’s avalanche training course criticized
Next story
Four years after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, U.S. moves to drop remaining indictment

Just Posted

A company is proposing a rental apartment building at 2900 Rotary Drive in Kimberley. Google Earth image.
Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley

An example of a paved pump track provided by the Bike Park Committee.
Committee asks for council support in improving Kimberley’s bike park

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
Good news: KAR reports Northstar Quad chair may be taking test turns by weekend

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook for red and orange substances that could pose higher risks of a fatal overdose. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Alert issued in Cranbrook for drugs posing high risk of fatal overdose