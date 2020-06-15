Man taken into custody after police deploy to New Lake area

A report of a suicidal person with a firearm was reported to the Cranbrook RCMP in the New Lake area West of Cranbrook, B.C. on Saturday.

The subject was mobile and the Cranbrook RCMP, with assistance from Kimberly RCMP, South East District Traffic Service, RCMP radio tech, and South East District Containment Team deployed to contain the situation. Eventually the subject was taken into custody and brought to the hospital where they were assessed.

“We deployed our members in the New Lake area and the local residents were prevented from going home. While others were asked to remain in their homes. The unfolding fluid situation needed to be contained and we appreciate the cooperation and assistance from the local residents.” Said Cpl Mitch Mercier, “This was the best possible outcome as no one was seriously injured.”

The subject was charged with Careless Use of a Firearm, Assault on a Peace Officer, Uttering threats, and Resist Arrest. The firearm was seized.

– Cranbrook RCMP

Most Read