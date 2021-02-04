UPDATE: Man wanted Canada-wide for murder arrested in B.C.

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)

On Wednesday authorities warned the public a Calgary man wanted for murder might be hiding out in B.C. By Thursday afternoon, 19-year-old Michael Elendu was in police custody.

“We are pleased that our members were able to locate this individual and take him into custody without incident,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar of the New Westminster Police Department.

“While the original incident didn’t occur in our community, the serious nature of the charges would indicate that this individual needed to be arrested so the judicial process can begin.”

Kumar confirmed that Elendu will be sent to Calgary to face charges.

Elendu was wanted in connection with the murder of Kyreese Wright, 20, who was found stabbed to death the morning of Dec. 16 in Panorama Hills, Calgary.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 17 on second-degree murder charges. The City of Calgary renewed the call for his capture Wednesday (Feb. 3).

