Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs

Columbia Valley RCMP arrested a man in Radium Hot Springs this past week who had an arrest warrant for a Calgary murder earlir this year.

Robert Wayne Sims, 30, has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the death of Chad Kowalchuk, who was found dead in a suspicious house fire in February. Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, and Justin Angus Boucher, 30, have also been arrested and charged with murder for their alleged involvement as well, according to Calgary Police Services.

Calgary Police Services acknowledged support from Columbia Valley RCMP, Golden RCMP, and Cranbrook RCMP for assistance with the investigation.

“We continue to examine evidence related to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk and believe there were a number of people attending his residence in the days prior to the fire,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This has been an agonizing loss for Chad’s family and friends, and we are asking anyone who has information, or who knows of people who have information, to please come forward.”

On Feb. 18, emergency responders in Calgary were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E at approximately 5 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside and police deemed the circumstances as suspicious.

Boucher was arrested on March 25 and charged with first-degree murder and arson, while Abraham was arrested on April 7 and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.