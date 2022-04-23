Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)

Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs

Columbia Valley RCMP arrested a man in Radium Hot Springs this past week who had an arrest warrant for a Calgary murder earlir this year.

Robert Wayne Sims, 30, has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the death of Chad Kowalchuk, who was found dead in a suspicious house fire in February. Ronald Leon Abraham, 41, and Justin Angus Boucher, 30, have also been arrested and charged with murder for their alleged involvement as well, according to Calgary Police Services.

Calgary Police Services acknowledged support from Columbia Valley RCMP, Golden RCMP, and Cranbrook RCMP for assistance with the investigation.

“We continue to examine evidence related to the murder of Chad Kowalchuk and believe there were a number of people attending his residence in the days prior to the fire,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This has been an agonizing loss for Chad’s family and friends, and we are asking anyone who has information, or who knows of people who have information, to please come forward.”

On Feb. 18, emergency responders in Calgary were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E at approximately 5 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside and police deemed the circumstances as suspicious.

Boucher was arrested on March 25 and charged with first-degree murder and arson, while Abraham was arrested on April 7 and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

Previous story
First Nation ‘shocked’ by B.C.’s decision not to amend case based on new policy

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs

Selkirk Music performs live for the first time in 25 months. Sven Heyde photo.
Selkirk Music has first live concert in 15 months

McWhinnie Day is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the skate park. Above McWhinnie Day 2017. Kimberley Bulletin file
Bob McWhinnie Day, May 8, 2022 in Kimberley

Sasha, Katrin and Tim. Sasha has remained in Ukraine to fight with the army. Katrin and Tim will hopefully arrive in Kimberley in May. Photo contributed.
Kimberley church fundraising to bring family from Ukraine