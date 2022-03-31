Marysville Daze returns June 4

For the first time since 2019, The Mark Creek Lions Club’s Marysville Daze is back and will return to Lions Park, located on 303 St. and 308 Ave., on Saturday, Jun. 4.

With so long a break since the last event, there’s sure to be lots of people who have moved to Kimberley and have never been to Marysville Daze.

“People new to Kimberley may not know that the Mark Creek Lions Club is the one that puts Marysville Daze on every year and it’s actually been going since 1952, which is pretty cool,” said Mark Creek Lions Club secretary Erin Sondergaaard. “It’s been going since 1952, but the Mark Creek Lions was formed in 2010, when the Kimberley and Marysville chapters merged, so two clubs became one and we’ve kept it going.”

Sondergaard said that the event has changed a little over the years, from a more raucous party with a dance at the Marysville Arena, into something a little more family friendly.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the event will, as always, start with a pancake breakfast and feature a large play area replete with tons of kids games, prizes and a bouncy castle for the kids and a beer garden for the adults that opens at 11 a.m.

There is also a sizeable market beginning at 11 a.m., with local vendors and artisans selling their wares. Sondergaard said they are still compiling everyone and still booking vendors, but they are about two-thirds full so far. People familiar with Kimberley’s Thursday-night markets will recognize many of the vendors.

As well as clothing, jewelery and artwork there will also be food trucks, so people can get lunch while they’re there.

From 12-4 there will be an open jam hosted by Mojo Beatz, a local Kimberley couple, and open to any local musicians who want to play a few tunes.

A staple of past events, the Kimberley Pipe Band will also return this year, performing at around 11 a.m.

“It feels so good,” Sondergaard said of the event’s return after a pandemic-induced hiatus. “It’s been a struggle for the [Lions] Club, because it’s been two years without the ability to fundraise and we rely, as a non-profit, fully on fundraising so that we can pay it forward in our community, because that’s what the Lions Clubs all over the world do.”

The Lions Club is active and supports their community in many ways, including their Children’s Emergency Medical Fund.

“Not being able to fundraise for two years, we’re really, really excited to be able to make this event quite sizable and just get everybody out, have some fun and hope for good weather,” she added with a laugh.

As it’s in early June rain is always a possibility, but the event will go ahead rain or shine. For more information or to register for a spot as a vendor, contact Erin Sondergaard at erin.markcreeklions@gmail.com or call 250-908-3746.



