Marysville Lions Housing Society proposes expansion of Valleyview Lodge

The society hopes to offer more housing options for independent, low-income seniors

The Marysville Lions Housing Society is exploring the idea of expanding Valleyview Lodge in hopes or providing more accommodation for low-income seniors.

In a letter to Kimberley City Council, Clay Kaldestad, Chairman of the Board of the society, explained that Valleyview lodge has been operating since 1984, offering 35 housing units to seniors. The Marysville Lions Housing Society has been operating and maintaining the lodge since it opened.

“Our primary purpose is to provide affordable accommodation for low-income seniors who are capable of independent living,” wrote Kaldestad, adding that the CMHC mortgage was paid off in November of last year.

He says the waitlist for Valleyview is more than 30 applicants long.

“We believe this [number] would be higher but some applications are withdrawn when applicants find out how many people are ahead of them,” Kaldestad wrote. “This indicates a definite need and we are therefore exploring an expansion of 14 units, three of which would be two bedroom.”

The Marysville Lions Housing Society has approached Columbia Basin Trust, and Kaldestad says their response was positive.

“They have agreed to assist us with the preliminary design,” Kaldestad explained. “An initial estimate of the cost of this project, obtained through an experienced local contractor, is $2 to $2.5 million. Columbia Basin Trust has indicated that community support for projects such as this carries much weight when seeking approval and financing.”

Included in the letter to Council was Kaldestad’s request for a letter of support from the City, which Council approved at a regular meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Marysville Lions Housing Society is a separate organization from both the Lions Club and the Kimberley Seniors Project Society. The proposed expansion at Valleyview would therefore be separate from any projects that the aforementioned organizations have recently completed.

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

