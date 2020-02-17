Marysville Lions Housing Society proposes expansion of Valleyview Lodge

The society hopes to offer more housing options for independent, low-income seniors

The Marysville Lions Housing Society is exploring the idea of expanding Valleyview Lodge in hopes or providing more accommodation for low-income seniors.

In a letter to Kimberley City Council, Clay Kaldestad, Chairman of the Board of the society, explained that Valleyview lodge has been operating since 1984, offering 35 housing units to seniors. The Marysville Lions Housing Society has been operating and maintaining the lodge since it opened.

“Our primary purpose is to provide affordable accommodation for low-income seniors who are capable of independent living,” wrote Kaldestad, adding that the CMHC mortgage was paid off in November of last year.

RELATED: Church Avenue affordable housing project in Kimberley officially open

He says the waitlist for Valleyview is more than 30 applicants long.

“We believe this [number] would be higher but some applications are withdrawn when applicants find out how many people are ahead of them,” Kaldestad wrote. “This indicates a definite need and we are therefore exploring an expansion of 14 units, three of which would be two bedroom.”

The Marysville Lions Housing Society has approached Columbia Basin Trust, and Kaldestad says their response was positive.

“They have agreed to assist us with the preliminary design,” Kaldestad explained. “An initial estimate of the cost of this project, obtained through an experienced local contractor, is $2 to $2.5 million. Columbia Basin Trust has indicated that community support for projects such as this carries much weight when seeking approval and financing.”

Included in the letter to Council was Kaldestad’s request for a letter of support from the City, which Council approved at a regular meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Marysville Lions Housing Society is a separate organization from both the Lions Club and the Kimberley Seniors Project Society. The proposed expansion at Valleyview would therefore be separate from any projects that the aforementioned organizations have recently completed.

READ MORE: New seniors care facility opens in Cranbrook


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniorsseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada expected to support heavy fuel ban in Arctic despite costs to northerners

Just Posted

RCMP arrest Kimberley woman after Invermere robbery

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are pleased to share that as a… Continue reading

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Marysville Lions Housing Society proposes expansion of Valleyview Lodge

The society hopes to offer more housing options for independent, low-income seniors

Dani Strong returns to the Centre 64 stage for solo concert

Hot on the heels of her startling performance as guest entertainer at… Continue reading

Overall response numbers for Kimberley Fire Department lowest in years: report

The 2019 CKFD statistical report shows the lowest numbers for responses since 2010.

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

#FoxForFiver: Support grows in B.C. to put Terry Fox on new $5 bill

Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope raised money for cancer research

Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

2020 55+ Games have been officially scheduled for Sept. 15 to 19

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Most Read