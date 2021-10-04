Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
WATCH: Kimberley’s historic powerhouse restored to its former glory

Just Posted

Dynamiters open season with 6-1 win over Columbia Valley. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters open season with a bang, chalking up two commanding victories

A new, harsh strain of Kennel cough is making its rounds through the Cranbrook and Kimberley area. Back in August, the BC SPCA warned of a similar situation in the Kamloops area. (BC SCPA file)
New strain of kennel cough making its rounds through Cranbrook, Kimberley

The proposed hole changes at Purcell Golf.
Purcell Golf gets development permit for new holes

Cranbrook RCMP investigating suspicious death after deceased male discovered near Rotary Way trail east of Kinsmen Park on Sunday morning (Oct. 3). Trevor Crawley photo.
UPDATE: Cranbrook RCMP rule out foul play in death investigation