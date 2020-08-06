Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Masks will be mandatory on public transit across B.C. starting on Aug. 24.
Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday (Aug. 6).
The news came two days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was in discussions with the two transit agencies.
Both TransLink and BC Transit have made a series of exemptions. According to TransLink, children under the age of five, employees working behind a barrier or in areas the public cannot access, people with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that prevent mask wearing, those who cannot remove a mask without assistance. Police, first responders and employees will be exempt from having to wear a mask when responding to an emergency.
BC Transit has provided accommodations for children under the age of five and those who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons.
More to come.
