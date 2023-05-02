May 6 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

The annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is on Saturday, May 6 and the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) ask residents around the region to take steps to help protect their homes from the threat of wildfires.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is always observed on the first Saturday of May and is a national campaign to increase the resiliency of homes and communities against wildfire.

“The probability of damaging wildfires has increased in recent years and it’s important that residents prepare themselves and their homes for the possibility that a wildfire will happen near to their community,” said Terry Balan, RDEK Wildfire Resilience Supervisor.

“Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a great way to make an intentional effort. Whether it’s your first actions or part of ongoing efforts, we encourage everyone to get FireSmart on May 6.”

The RDEK is also home to the East Kootenay FireSmart Program, which follows FireSmart Canada principles to encourage residents to be prepared for wildfires.

East Kootenay residents can access a list of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day events, guides, homeowner manuals and landscaping guides at this link: engage.rdek.bc.ca/firesmart

“It’s important that people take the time to lessen the hazards around their homes and to make sure they have a plan for them and their families to use in case of emergency,” Balan said. “We’ve repeatedly seen small fires become serious very quickly in our region, so it’s important to know what steps you are going to take before time is a factor.”