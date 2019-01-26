Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick will be giving his State of the City Address on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Centre 64.

Join the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce, who is hosting the event, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and hear what our Mayor has to say about the year ahead.

McCormick says that this is the third year that the Chamber has hosted a State of the City address, and past addressses have been very well attended.

“This is really an opportunity to look at how we [the City] are doing on our goals and objectives, and to review the evolution of those goals and objectives from the past few years,” McCormick explained. “The new Council has modified those goals slightly so we’ll talk about that, as well as some of the major projects that are coming up in the next year or so.”

He adds that the public will have the opportunity to ask questions during a question and answer period, which McCormick says is always a great opportunity for communication.

“We’ve outlined that one of our major strategic priorities is to expand communication with the public and the community,” McCormick said. “We want to communicate not only what we are doing, but why we are doing it, and the State of the City [event] is the perfect opportunity to discuss that.”