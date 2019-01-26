Mayor Don McCormick speaking at the closing ceremonies of the BC 55+ Games last summer. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick will be giving his State of the City Address on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Centre 64.

Join the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce, who is hosting the event, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and hear what our Mayor has to say about the year ahead.

McCormick says that this is the third year that the Chamber has hosted a State of the City address, and past addressses have been very well attended.

“This is really an opportunity to look at how we [the City] are doing on our goals and objectives, and to review the evolution of those goals and objectives from the past few years,” McCormick explained. “The new Council has modified those goals slightly so we’ll talk about that, as well as some of the major projects that are coming up in the next year or so.”

He adds that the public will have the opportunity to ask questions during a question and answer period, which McCormick says is always a great opportunity for communication.

“We’ve outlined that one of our major strategic priorities is to expand communication with the public and the community,” McCormick said. “We want to communicate not only what we are doing, but why we are doing it, and the State of the City [event] is the perfect opportunity to discuss that.”

Previous story
B.C. man faces slew of charges after he was shot by police
Next story
Canadian man found guilty of sexually assaulting wife under threat of deportation

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read