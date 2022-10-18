McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Safe Surrey Coalition says McCallum won’t accept defeat at this point in time’

Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

RELATED: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

RELATED: Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

BC municipal electionElection 2022