McCormick to deliver ‘State of the City’ address February 5

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick will present his annual address on the state of the city on February 5. The session will be at Centre 64, beginning at 7 p.m.

At that time, McCormick will present an update on all city activities over the last year.

“We’ll take about what’s happened in the last year and where we are headed,” he said. “We now have trends on all the data we’ve been collecting. I think people will find it quite interesting.”

McCormick says that if people know what’s coming and what’s going on, it reinforces confidence in the community.



