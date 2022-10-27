McCormick visits Victoria to lobby for WWTP grant

Kimberley is making progress with its grant application for funding a new waste water treatment plant, says Mayor Don McCormick, after a visit to Victoria to check in with various ministries.

In the recent municipal election, Kimberley citizens gave 86 per cent approval to a question of city borrowing for the project.

The grant would fund one third federal, one third provincial and one third municipal.

McCormick met with the Ministries of Environment and Municipal Affairs to discuss the grant application. The money, if the grant is approved, would flow through Municipal Affairs.

McCormick said he had some concerns and left Victoria feeling better about them.

“This grant opportunity goes into a $250 million pool,” he said “We’re asking for $70 million of that. It makes me very nervous. Typically no more than 10 per cent of the money can be allocated for one project.”

However, he learned that there are exceptions for “regulatory driven grant applications”, and that is the case with Kimberley’s application as the waste water treatment plant currently operates under special permission from the Ministry, which has told the city it needs to be replaced.

“Basically we are okay within this fund,” he said. “The Ministry is aware of the application and the situation, so, so far, so good.”

He says the margin victory in the referendum is also a positive.

“They were impressed the the community got behind it so strongly,” he said.

He says he was told the if the grant application was successful, Kimberley would receive notification of approval in principle by the end of this year.

“Everything falls into place after approval in principle,” McCormick said. “There are environment assessment steps to do. Our operations department received notification about the process.

“I’m feeling fairly confident we have a chance for success.”

McCormick says there is no way of knowing if there are any other applications the size of Kimberley’s in this particular funding pool.

“We are in the same position as Tofino was and they have shovels in the ground now.”



