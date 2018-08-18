Smoke from the McDermid Creek fire seen from Highway 3, Thursday night. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

McDermid Creek fire registered at 70ha

A wildfire burning approximately 6 kilometres west of the Morrissey area is currently registered at a size of 70 hectares.

Morrissey is located about 9 kilometres south of Cokato, and 12 kilometres south of Fernie.

The wildfire, located in the McDermid Creek area, on the backside of the Lizard Range, was discovered seven days ago but has recently grown in size. Smoke could be seen yesterday from Highway 3, and helicopters could be heard flying around the area.

Approximately 1.5-kilometres east of the McDermid Creek blaze is another fire, currently registered at a size of 1.1 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service suspects both fires were caused by lightning.

At this time it is unknown what type of support this fire is receiving, however the BC Wildfire Service has reported that the fires are currently not listed as wildfires of note.

A fire is deemed a wildfire of note when it is highly visible or poses a risk to public safety.

