McKim School chosen to be part of Active School Travel Pilot Program

On January 20th 2022, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced successful projects for the second year of the Active School Travel Pilot Program. The Active School Travel Pilot Program is designed to encourage active student transport such as walking or biking for all or part of students’ commute to and from school. From a competitive list of applicants, 12 schools from across B.C. were awarded up to $10,000 in grant funding in order to complete their projects. We are excited to share that McKim Middle School was selected to participate in this year’s Active School Travel Pilot Program!

The project goals at McKim Middle School are related to improving safety for students who are already riding or walking, and increasing the number of students using active transportation to commute and on field trips. Staff will begin by collecting data from students and families and correlating this with the Active Transportation Network Plan recently completed by the City of Kimberley. Project purchases will provide students and staff with the tools for safe bike travel.

Funding can be used for:

regular encouragement events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school;

assessment, such as a best-route-to-school mapping project;

skill-building and safety education opportunities for students and parents;

expansion of slow street projects to reduce traffic volume immediately around school areas;

shared bikes, scooters and skateboards for students; and

amenities and infrastructure improvements, including bike racks and improved signage.

Staff at McKim Middle School will have the opportunity to learn more about techniques and strategies to teach safe travel by bike. Finally, staff will collaborate with the City of Kimberley with signage and infrastructure improvements where possible. Stay tuned as we roll out our project goals between now and December 2022!

“McKim Middle School appreciates this opportunity and the support provided by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and B.C. Healthy Communities Society. From community events to infrastructure improvements, we look forward to collaborating with local businesses, the City of Kimberley, and community members as we work together to make Kimberley’s roads and trails more accessible to more people in ways that are both equitable and sustainable for present and future generations,” said McKim Vice Principal Dan Clark.

