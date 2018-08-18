Meachen Creek fire changed little overnight

Mayor reaches out to thank community; evacuation alert notices are being delivered door to door so no one is missed

The latest report from BC Wildfire on the Meachen Creek fire at 9:20 Saturday morning is brief but encouraging. They report that the fire has not entered the valley, it has remained in the Meachen drainage. Little change occurred on this fire overnight.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick reached out to Kimberley residents on FaceBook this morning to thank them for their response to the alert and also to say that the weather is cooperating in the firefighting effort.

“It has been a very eventful 32 hours since the Evacuation Alert was issued,” the post says.

First of all, thank you to the entire community for how you have responded to this alert. I finally had an opportunity to view many of the comments on social media this morning and am so proud of how you used it to foster encouragement and support rather than panic – as can happen so easily with social media. We are trying very hard to communicate status as we know and understand it. I know that many might feel that it is not enough, but in the case of pending emergencies, we want to communicate what we know and not speculate.

Mother Nature is cooperating this morning. Higher humidity, low winds, lower temperature – all things that help fighting the fires. The only thing that would be better weather-wise is rain.

The Wildfire Service is doing an awesome job. I have had the opportunity to be part of briefings and many conversations. They have incredible knowledge and experience with these situations and have used that to build a plan of attack. Air support, heavy equipment and more personnel are arriving. We are in good hands.

The most at risk folks are in the St. Mary valley, particularly west of the lake. They are evacuated and may not be back to their homes for a while. Our thoughts and encouragement are with them.

The entire country has embraced our dilemma. The City webpage had a 185,000 reach for the alert notice. I had more than 20 interviews yesterday – media from Vancouver to Toronto and more are scheduled. For our business community, I have tried to emphasize with our Alberta neighbors that it OK to come here as planned. The smoke is no worse here than it is in Calgary or Edmonton!”

You will be receiving written notices of the evacuation alert.

“SAR, the Fire Department and City workers are delivering Evacuation Alert notices door to door. this weekend. Some 4000 need to be delivered so it is taking a while. We are doing this so that everyone is notified, and to identify any at risk folks in the event of an escalation.

IH relocated those in assisted living to Cranbrook over the last couple of days. This is part of the emergency protocol – relocate during the alert when there are no external pressures or stress as exists during an evacuation.”

In addition to IH facilities, Kimbrook Manor was successfully evacuated on Friday as well.

“As of early last evening all residents of Kimbrook Manor have been successfully relocated to Cranbrook or with family safely outside of the Evacuation Alert area. Many thanks to the people at Community Services and the entire Kimberley Community, wonderful partners to have in such a time of uncertainty. Also a special thank you to the SPCA for taking care of our four legged resident , “Sookie” until the all clear is given,” Mark Steele from Kimbrook Manor said. If you have any concern about the location of a specific resident, please call 250 427 4423.