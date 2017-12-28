Medical Services Plan premium cuts start Jan. 1, 2018

VICTORIA – Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums will be cut by 50% on Jan. 1, 2018, marking an important step toward improving fairness for all British Columbians, Finance Minister Carole James said Thursday.

“MSP premiums are unfair and place a significant burden on British Columbians,” James said. “I’m proud that we are moving away from these regressive fees and creating a more equitable system by eliminating MSP premiums entirely within four years.”

In addition to the 50 per cent rate cut, the income threshold for full exemption from MSP premiums under the premium assistance program will also be raised by $2,000, as of Jan. 1, 2018.

In November 2017, the Minister of Finance established a task force to examine the best approach to replacing the revenue from eliminating MSP premiums. The task force is comprised of respected experts in economics, law and public policy, to advise on the best path to eliminating MSP premiums. Government will receive its report by March 31, 2018.

Quick Facts:

* Enhancements to premium assistance, effective Jan. 1, 2018, mean:

* An individual earning up to $26,000 per year will pay no premiums.

* A couple earning up to $29,000 per year will pay no premiums.

* A senior couple earning up to $35,000 per year will pay no premiums.

* A single parent with two children earning up to $32,000 per year will pay no premiums.

* A couple with two children earning up to $35,000 per year will pay no premiums.

Learn More:

More about the MSP Task Force (submit your ideas).

Find out if you are eligible for premium assistance using the online eligibility calculator.

Previous story
Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths
Next story
Highway 95 closed in both directions

Just Posted

Snow plow safety

What to do and what not to do near snow plows: Mainroad Communications

Medical Services Plan premium cuts start Jan. 1, 2018

VICTORIA - Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums will be cut by 50%… Continue reading

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between… Continue reading

City of Kimberley announces Conference Centre operating agreement with RCR

RCR to take over for the Kimberley Community Development Society

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

Most Read