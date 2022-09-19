Andrew Skaien is running for Kimberley Council. Submitted photo

Meet Andrew Skaien; Kimberley Council candidate

Andrew Skaien is one of the eight candidates for a seat on Kimberley Council.

He has lived in Kimberley for 12 years, drawn by its recreation opportunities.

“As a skier, mountain biker, rock climber, golfer — and more — it is the obvious choice for me that Kimberley is where I want to call home;” Skaien said. “I have always been a huge advocate for Kimberley, and the lifestyle associated with it. Ask my friends and you will find out I have been less than subtle in my attempts to have them move here!”

Skaien graduated from the College of the Rockies in 2016 with a Bachelor of Business Adminstration in Sustainable Business Practices. After graduating he joined the management team at one of the veterinary clinics in Cranbrook.

One of his roles is hiring.

“I am always actively seeking professionals to join our team, and therefore live in our beautiful area” he said.”I believe that my experience and background has put me in a unique position to tackle tough problems and brainstorm solutions. I am running for council firstly because I really do love Kimberley, and I would be honoured to be a part of its growth. Secondly, because I think I may have something to offer when it comes to thinking of creative solutions to tough problems. I love a new challenge, and I’d love to be a bigger part of this city.”


Election 2022

