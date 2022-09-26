Meet school trustee candidate Roxanne McIntosh

Hi, my name is Roxanne McIntosh, and I am running for school trustee in SD6. I was born and raised in Kimberley and my career background is a teacher.

Here are the reasons I am running for trustee and what I hope to accomplish:

As an educator I would like to continue in the field of education by transitioning into a role where I can apply my teaching experiences, as a school trustee. I have taught for over 20 years and have resettled back into Kimberley so that my son has a positive outdoor learning experience that Kimberley has to offer.

I believe that students succeed when they feel safe, included and have a voice in their learning process. As a trustee I would continue with the mandates already set up with inclusion and equal opportunities for all students which will aid in their well -being of feeling safe and having a voice. As an educator I am passionate that students become life-long learners as they understand that learning takes place everywhere and that not everyone learns the same way or at the same time. Successes were different for each student.

As a trustee it is important in having open communication with the school and community as their voices are necessary in providing comments and queries to help our children succeed. I would be a good trustee that welcomes input from all factions; students, administration, staff so that working together cohesively for the success of all the students.

