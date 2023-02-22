Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark Wednesday announced she is stepping away from politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Melanie Mark, first First Nations woman elected to B.C. legislature, leaving politics

Mark also first First Nations woman to serve in cabinet

Melanie Mark, the first First Nations woman elected to the B.C. legislature and serve in cabinet, is stepping away from politics.

Mark wiped away tears from her face after receiving a standing ovation from her family in the gallery and all members of the provincial legislature following a speech where she recounted her personal journey from the streets of East Vancouver to the halls of power, but also slammed the institution in which she served.

“This place felt like a torture chamber,” she said. “I will not miss the character assassination.”

Mark, the NDP MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, said she is not quitting, but standing up for herself. She said she will continue to use her “big mouth” to speak up for the voiceless while looking after two daughters, whom she called her “baby-eagles.”

Mark is Nisga’a, Gitxsan, Cree and Ojibway. She was born and raised in East Vancouver.

Mark was first elected in 2016 in a byelection. She served as minister of advanced education, skills and training as well as minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, but resigned from her position in Sept. 2022 for medical reasons.

She said during Wednesday’s speech that she recently received a diagnosis of attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder.

More to come…

