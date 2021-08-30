Midway fire dept. shares volunteer award with its youngest member

Midway Mayor Martin Fromme (centre) presents Finely Kamigochi with her honourary Volunteer of the Year award at a village corn roast Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson

A Boundary fire department shared its volunteer of the year award with a little girl last weekend.

The awards were given out by Midway Mayor Martin Fromme following a corn roast at the village’s Community Garden Saturday, Aug. 28.

VIDEO: Adorable little girl raises money for Midway fire dept.

READ MORE: Midway Fire and Rescue called out to two fires in one day

“They’re always there,” Fromme said of the volunteers at Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR). “Year after year, call out after call out, fire after fire and so many road rescues … they give an immense amount of time,” he continued, noting that the department put out a fire at his home in 2008.

The department was the main recipient, but a village council resolution gave “an honourable mention” to five-year-old Finley Kamigochi, inducted into MFR after her lemonade stand raised over $1,000 for the department earlier this month.

Finley Kamigochi, pictured here walking Magic, the border collie, raised $210 for Midway’s Community Garden Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson

“We are really pleased that she has been included in the Volunteer Award recognition,” Fire Chief Mike Daloise said as the audience tucked into their corn.

Finley had meanwhile wrapped up another lemonade stand at Saturday’s event, raising $210 for the Community Garden, according to her father, Cam.

“She was pretty nervous receiving her award, but she laughed when they told her she was the youngest person to get it,” he said.

Cam Kamigochi estimated that his daughter Finely sold around 35 cups of lemonade at Saturday’s corn roast. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson

Forty-seven volunteer members serve at Midway Fire and Rescue. The department had been on 47 emergency calls this year, as of Monday, Aug. 30, according to Daloise.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityVolunteer