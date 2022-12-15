Military Ames brings service dog statue request back to Kimberley Council

Military Ames gave a presentation to Kimberley Council on Monday, December 12, 2022 in their quest to have a statue commemorating service dogs placed in Veteran Memorial Park.

Council had denied a request for the statue, along with a columbaria for the ashes of service dogs, to be placed in the park, in October 2021.

Since that time, Military Ames mounted a petition campaign, gathering signatures in support of placing the statue in the park. The columbaria was not included in the new request.

Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames started her presentation explaining that service dogs are extensively trained to respond to their owner’s disabilities, included Post Traumatic Stress. The dogs are now recognized as medical devices and are supported by Veterans Affairs.They save lives, she said.

The statue proposed is a representation of a service dog owned by Postnikoff’s son, former city councillor and veteran Kyle Dalum.

Military Ames collected over 3,000 signatures in support of placing the statue in the park, in the southwest corner near the Platzl crosswalk. There would be no cost to the city as all costs had been covered by grants and fundraising. Alongside it would be plaques explaining how service dogs help veterans.

The quality of work already visible in Veteran Memorial Park would continue, she said.

Postnikoff also said she was aware that there was some talk of about 300 plus signatures on the petition not being Kimberley residents.

“I turned down a lot of signatures that weren’t local,” she said. “But these 350 people were people from Cranbrook who work here, or Albertans who own property here, as well as veterans from across Canada.”

She also added that Military Ames was not just recognizing dogs assisting veterans but also first responders.

Coun. Jason McBain said he was sensitive to the issue but had some doubts. He said he dealt with anxiety and depression himself, though he didn’t like to talk about it, and that he supported some kind of memorial on a broader level, but the he struggled with placing it in the park.

“Kyle and I were colleagues for four years. I loved having Phalen (his service dog) around. I struggle with it. I respect and understand the sacrifices made. My grandfather’s name is at the cenotaph.”

He added that he supported the cause and bringing awareness to PTSD and mental health issues.

“My whole problem in location. I look at the cenotaph as a symbol of those who sacrificed.

“I know how much this means to you but I struggle with the location and prefer something more neutral. But I’m only one vote. Whatever Council decides I’ll be at the unveiling ceremony.”

Coun. Sue Cairns said she found the petition helpful to see the level of support out there and that speaking to various people she found that they generally like the idea.

At this point, Coun. Sandra Roberts said there would be time to debate the request at a later meeting as it would now go to staff for a report and return with a motion and several possibilities for council to decide upon.

Postnikoff expressed disappointment that a decision couldn’t be made the same night, but Roberts said it was simply the procedure when requests were made.

Later in the meeting, when council officially received the petition, concern about the out of town signatures was again expressed. However the petition was received.



