Military Ames plans to approach Kimberley council again about service dog statue

Military Ames launched the petition the past September and have collected over 3,000 signatures in support of the statue. Submitted file.

Military Ames is going to approach Kimberley Council again about placing a service dog monument in the Veteran Memorial Park downtown.

The proposal was first put to the council of the day in September 2021, and the request was denied.

However, this time, Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames says that the request has a significant difference — they will not be requested a columbarium for service dog ashes as part of the proposal. They will ask to place the statue only.

“Military Ames raised the funds two years ago and purchased the memorial statue of a service dog at that time,” she said. “Last year we approached the City for permission to put the monument in the park and were turned down. At that time we were asking to put a service dog columbarium in the base of the monument (that would hold service dog ashes) and that was not well received by Mayor and Council. There was also some concern at that time that the public would not support this effort. City Staff was not opposed to the project.”

Postnikoff will be bringing proof of public support, in the form of a petition, to the December 12, 2022 meeting.

“Military Ames conducted a signature campaign to see where the public and local veterans stood on the subject,” she said. “We received overwhelming support for this project with over 3000 signatures in a relatively short period of time. Anecdotally, the positive response was well over 99%. We are asking to place the monument statue/educational plaques in the southwest corner of the park, (by the rainbow sidewalk) and are not asking for the columbarium.”

Postnikoff says if anyone wishes to join the Military Ames in person at council they are more than welcome.

“ Military Ames would absolutely welcome all/any support and invite the public to join us in Kimberley City Council Chambers on Monday December 12th, with the meeting starting at 7PM

Thank you to everyone for your support and willingness to believe in Military Ames and the work we do.”



